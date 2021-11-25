Thirty years ago Thursday, Mark Himebaugh went missing.

Mark disappeared from the Del Haven section of Middle Township on Nov. 25, 1991, at the age of 11.

Over the past three decades, the Middle Township Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI continue to investigate Mark’s disappearance and are once again asking for the public’s assistance.

On the day he disappeared, Mark was in his neighborhood of Del Haven, and was last seen walking toward the playground in Cape May County Park South, by the park guard, about 4 p.m.

"Maureen and her family deserve closure to this case," police Chief Christopher Leusner said. "The Middle Township Police Department and its partners continue to investigate and will never give up until it is solved. We ask the public to report any information, even the smallest detail or piece of information they may have. It might be the piece we need to find Mark."

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh can call Middle Township police at 609-465-8700, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-463-2800 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. You can also text 888777 and put “tips mtpdtips” in the text field. A reward fund offers $10,000 for information leading to the closure of the case, and $30,000 for the safe return of Mark to Cape May County.

