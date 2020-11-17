30 recognized during virtual recovery court graduation in Cape May

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Thirty recovery court graduates were recognized Thursday morning during a virtual gathering with county and judiciary officials, as many in-person hearings are still held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The path hasn’t been easy, but you persevered ... You’re all heroes in our eyes,” Cape May County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman said. “You had the courage to tackle an illness that not everybody survives from. You’ve become better for yourselves, your family, for your friends and the rest of the world.”
Waldman, who runs the county’s recovery court program, thanked probation officers, county law enforcement officials, substance abuse evaluators, treatment professionals, attorneys and court staff for their work. Officials who spoke during the graduation focused on the accomplishments of the graduates, who succeeded despite the instability created by the new coronavirus.
“It is a very important day for the 30 graduates,” Assignment Judge Julio L. Mendez said. “ ... You’ve done all the hard work. You have received the support of your families, and you are to be congratulated as you move on with your lives and stay safe and become a productive citizen of our community.”
Last month, Atlantic County graduated 42 from their program, while also celebrating Judge Mark Sandson. It was his last time overseeing a graduation, as he hit the state’s mandatory retirement age for judges at 70-years-old.
Sandson spoke briefly during the graduation, noting that he’s seen many of the graduates start their journey through the program and urged them to keep moving forward.
“You have a permanent place in my heart,” Sandson said. “And I’m so happy to see you’ve made it. As you know, this is not the end of your journey, because it’s a journey for which there is no destination. You’re on your journey. So, continue on your journey and continue to do well and you will reap happiness and good health.”
Recovery court, formerly known as drug court, is a four-phase program that allows nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction to complete intensive drug and alcohol treatment, gain employment, obtain education and pay court fines. If they complete the program, their records are expunged.
Cape May’s program is made up of about 300 participants, which reflects the good work court staff and other officials are doing, but also the amount of substance abuse in the community, Mendez said.
“Completing this program in the middle of a pandemic is particularly challenging,” he said. “ ... You’ve been able to navigate that over the past eight or nine months, and getting to this point today.”
