30 recognized during virtual recovery court graduation in Cape May

Sandson spoke briefly during the graduation, noting that he’s seen many of the graduates start their journey through the program and urged them to keep moving forward.

“You have a permanent place in my heart,” Sandson said. “And I’m so happy to see you’ve made it. As you know, this is not the end of your journey, because it’s a journey for which there is no destination. You’re on your journey. So, continue on your journey and continue to do well and you will reap happiness and good health.”

Recovery court, formerly known as drug court, is a four-phase program that allows nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction to complete intensive drug and alcohol treatment, gain employment, obtain education and pay court fines. If they complete the program, their records are expunged.

Cape May’s program is made up of about 300 participants, which reflects the good work court staff and other officials are doing, but also the amount of substance abuse in the community, Mendez said.

“Completing this program in the middle of a pandemic is particularly challenging,” he said. “ ... You’ve been able to navigate that over the past eight or nine months, and getting to this point today.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.