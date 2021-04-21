30 people arrested in Atlantic County drug ring

DRUG RING SUSPECTS
Alexis Owens, 21, of Galloway Township, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, official misconduct and conspiracy, selling phones in jail and conspiracy for same, money laundering and conspiracy for same.
Anthony Hamilton, 35, of Elizabeth, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, distribution of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy for same.
Berry Bethea, 47, of Pleasantville, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, distributing CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy for same.
Brian Campbell, 43, of Egg Harbor City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, distributing CDS, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy for same.
Clifford Jones, 27, of Pleasantville, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, selling phones in a correctional facility and conspiracy for same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy for same.
Deshawn Hose, 23, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, murder and conspiracy for same, possessing a handgun and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, money laundering and conspiracy for same, certain persons not to have weapons.
Howard Dunns, 45, of Millville, charged with possessing a phone in jail and conspiracy for same.
Isaiah Newsome, 23, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, official misconduct and conspiracy for same, possession and selling phones in jail and conspiracy for same, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, money laundering and conspiracy for same.
Jahleem Montague-Williams, 26, of Atlantic City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, selling electronic devices in a correctional facility and conspiracy for same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy for same.
Jeanette Campbell, 48, of Camden, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Joshua Cortes, 32, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Kevin Moulden, 29, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, possession of hollow nose bullets, maintaining heroin and cocaine production facilities, possession with intent to distribute, possession of handguns, possession of handguns while committing drug-related offenses, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, possessing and selling electronic devices in jail, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same, certain persons not to have weapons.
Laura Corcino, 34, of Union City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, bribery, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, selling electronic devices in a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Lorin Wright, 35, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession of electronic device in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess same, possession of CDS, possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Luis Mercado, 26, of Pleasantville, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, bribery, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, selling electronic devices in a correctional facility and conspiracy to sell same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Mehmmad Rehman, 29, of Galloway, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute CDS, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, selling phones in jail and conspiracy to sell same, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Naim Lyons, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, selling electronic devices in jail and conspiracy to sell same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Raekwon McKenney, 22, of Egg Harbor City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, distribution of CDS and conspiracy to distribute same, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Robert Strong, 30, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, being the leader of a narcotics trafficking network, distribution of CDS, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow nose bullets, maintaining a heroin and cocaine production facility, possession with intent to distribute, possession of handguns, possession of handguns while committing drug offenses, possession of CDS near public property, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same, certain persons not to have weapons.
Santia Manassanet, 30, of Pleasantville, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of CDS, possession of handguns, possession of handguns while committing drug offenses, maintaining production facilities of heroin, cocaine and marijuana, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Scott Dorn, 22, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, distributing CDS and conspiracy to distribute same, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Selina Acevedo, 30, of Mullica Township, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Shamal Harvey, 26, incarcerated, charged with possessing a phone in jail and conspiracy to possess same.
Shamar Scott, 25, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, murder and conspiracy to commit same, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, money laundering, conspiracy to distribute CDS, certain person not to have weapons.
Shaquille Scott, 23, of Galloway, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Shiraz Khan, 31, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, leading a narcotics trafficking network, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute near a school zone, possession of CDS, forgery, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, bribery, possession of electronic devices in a correctional facility, selling electronic devices in a correctional facility, conspiracy to possess and/or sell electronic devices in a correctional facility, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Steven Martinez, 27, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, leading a narcotics trafficking network, murder and conspiracy to commit same, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute near a school zone, possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, possession of handguns, possession of bullets and extended magazines, possession of handguns while committing drug offenses, maintaining production facilities of heroin, cocaine and marijuana, forgery, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same, certain person not to have weapons.
Tashaun Pressley, 21, of Egg Harbor City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, distributing CDS and conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Theresa Strong, 41, of Egg Harbor City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession with intent to distribute, possession of CDS, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Zachary Michaels, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.