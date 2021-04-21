 Skip to main content
30 people arrested in Atlantic County drug ring
30 people arrested in Atlantic County drug ring

MAYS LANDING — At least 30 people have been charged for their roles in a drug ring spanning multiple towns in Atlantic County, with three facing additional charges in the 2019 killing of an Atlantic City youth football coach.

An investigation into the multimillion-dollar operation also revealed the involvement of a corrections officer, who allegedly smuggled drugs into the Atlantic County jail for one of the incarcerated leaders.

County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner on Wednesday announced Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) charges against the 30 suspects. Additionally, murder charges were levied against the three believed responsible for the fatal shooting of Demond Tally two years ago.

More than $2.6 million was seized over the course of the investigation, Tyner said. Officers also seized a "large amount" of drugs and weapons from eight properties in Hamilton Township, Pleasantville and Buena, and three vehicles.

"Very simply, drugs, money and murder may be romantic stories for the streets," Tyner said during a news conference at his office, "but in reality, there are only two possible endings to those stories. Those involved either wind up in a box or in a box. They wind up in a cell or in a casket."

Tally, 45, was shot and killed in February 2019 in Atlantic City outside the home of then-Councilman Marty Small Sr., who is now the mayor. In a Press report shortly after the killing, Small said Tally, a longtime friend, was "only 20 steps away" from his house.

Small declined to comment Wednesday on the charges.

According to Tyner, the network was led by 27-year-old Steven Martinez and 31-year-old Shiraz Khan. Martinez has been in the Burlington County jail since May 2019 after being arrested for narcotics distribution and weapons possession.

"The indictment handed up last week will add a host of other charges that he will face," Tyner said, "including the murder and conspiracy to commit murder of Demond Tally."

Martinez orchestrated Tally's killing, which was carried out by 25-year-old Shamar Scott and 23-year-old Deshawn Hose, Tyner said. All three were handed conspiracy and murder charges.

Khan was arrested in April 2019 during a traffic stop when officers recovered 11 ounces of cocaine from his car. He remains in the Atlantic County jail, where he was then discovered to have been paying a corrections officer to smuggle in drugs.

Luis Mercado, the 27-year-old officer, was charged with various RICO offenses as well as official misconduct and selling electronic devices in a correctional facility.

Tyner was joined at the conference by Atlantic City police interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, Egg Harbor Township police Chief Michael Steinman, a representative from the Galloway Township Police Department and county Chief of Detective Bruce DeShields.

"While we know that these charges will not bring their loved one back, we hope that this will bring some comfort and peace to the Tally family," Sarkos said later in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities are looking into other murders that may be linked to Martinez and Khan's network.

"There are a myriad of reasons why any particular investigation begins," Tyner said, "but what I want to make clear is that just because someone is out there violating our laws and they haven't been caught yet, the operative term is 'yet.' We will catch up to them."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

DRUG RING SUSPECTS

Alexis Owens, 21, of Galloway Township, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, official misconduct and conspiracy, selling phones in jail and conspiracy for same, money laundering and conspiracy for same.

Anthony Hamilton, 35, of Elizabeth, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, distribution of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy for same.

Berry Bethea, 47, of Pleasantville, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, distributing CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy for same.

Brian Campbell, 43, of Egg Harbor City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, distributing CDS, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy for same.

Clifford Jones, 27, of Pleasantville, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, selling phones in a correctional facility and conspiracy for same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy for same.

Deshawn Hose, 23, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, murder and conspiracy for same, possessing a handgun and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, money laundering and conspiracy for same, certain persons not to have weapons.

Howard Dunns, 45, of Millville, charged with possessing a phone in jail and conspiracy for same.

Isaiah Newsome, 23, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, official misconduct and conspiracy for same, possession and selling phones in jail and conspiracy for same, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, money laundering and conspiracy for same.

Jahleem Montague-Williams, 26, of Atlantic City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy for same, selling electronic devices in a correctional facility and conspiracy for same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy for same.

Jeanette Campbell, 48, of Camden, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Joshua Cortes, 32, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

Kevin Moulden, 29, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, possession of hollow nose bullets, maintaining heroin and cocaine production facilities, possession with intent to distribute, possession of handguns, possession of handguns while committing drug-related offenses, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, possessing and selling electronic devices in jail, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same, certain persons not to have weapons.

Laura Corcino, 34, of Union City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, bribery, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, selling electronic devices in a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

Lorin Wright, 35, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession of electronic device in a correctional facility and conspiracy to possess same, possession of CDS, possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

Luis Mercado, 26, of Pleasantville, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, bribery, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, selling electronic devices in a correctional facility and conspiracy to sell same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Mehmmad Rehman, 29, of Galloway, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute CDS, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, selling phones in jail and conspiracy to sell same, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

Naim Lyons, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, selling electronic devices in jail and conspiracy to sell same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

Raekwon McKenney, 22, of Egg Harbor City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, distribution of CDS and conspiracy to distribute same, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

Robert Strong, 30, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, being the leader of a narcotics trafficking network, distribution of CDS, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow nose bullets, maintaining a heroin and cocaine production facility, possession with intent to distribute, possession of handguns, possession of handguns while committing drug offenses, possession of CDS near public property, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same, certain persons not to have weapons.

Santia Manassanet, 30, of Pleasantville, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of CDS, possession of handguns, possession of handguns while committing drug offenses, maintaining production facilities of heroin, cocaine and marijuana, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Scott Dorn, 22, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, distributing CDS and conspiracy to distribute same, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

Selina Acevedo, 30, of Mullica Township, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Shamal Harvey, 26, incarcerated, charged with possessing a phone in jail and conspiracy to possess same.

Shamar Scott, 25, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, murder and conspiracy to commit same, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, money laundering, conspiracy to distribute CDS, certain person not to have weapons.

Shaquille Scott, 23, of Galloway, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

Shiraz Khan, 31, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, leading a narcotics trafficking network, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute near a school zone, possession of CDS, forgery, official misconduct and conspiracy to commit same, bribery, possession of electronic devices in a correctional facility, selling electronic devices in a correctional facility, conspiracy to possess and/or sell electronic devices in a correctional facility, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

Steven Martinez, 27, incarcerated, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, leading a narcotics trafficking network, murder and conspiracy to commit same, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute near a school zone, possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, possession of handguns, possession of bullets and extended magazines, possession of handguns while committing drug offenses, maintaining production facilities of heroin, cocaine and marijuana, forgery, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same, certain person not to have weapons.

Tashaun Pressley, 21, of Egg Harbor City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, distributing CDS and conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

Theresa Strong, 41, of Egg Harbor City, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, possession with intent to distribute, possession of CDS, conspiracy to distribute CDS, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

Zachary Michaels, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit same, money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

