3 teens shot in 2 weekend shootings in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating two weekend shootings that left three teenagers wounded.
Support Local Journalism
At 9:39 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Sewell Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, police said in a news release. They found a 17-year-old shooting victim, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Two days later, officers responded to another gunshot alert at 12:08 a.m. in the 600 block of New York Avenue, police said. There, they found two males, ages 17 and 18, both from Atlantic City. They were also taken to AtlantiCare with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information can call the department's Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.