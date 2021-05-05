3 teens shot in 2 shootings over the weekend in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating two weekend shootings that left three teenagers wounded.
At 9:39 p.m. Friday, city officers responded to the 1500 block of Sewell Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, police say. They located a 17-year-old shooting victim, who was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division for non-life threatening injuries.
Two days later, officers responded to another alert at the 600 block of New York Avenue at 12:08 a.m., police said. There, they located two males, 17 and 18, both from Atlantic City. They were also taken to the medical center for non-life threatening injuries.
The Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating both shootings.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
