 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 teens charged with assaulting delivery driver in Pleasantville
0 comments
top story

3 teens charged with assaulting delivery driver in Pleasantville

{{featured_button_text}}
Pleasantville Police car
PRESS ARCHIVES

Cindy Pitts, the owner of Lucky Dog Custom Apparel, is also a member of the Police Community Advisory Board Friday Nov 20, 2020. She helped the police department campaign for ShotSpotter's approval in November 2018, and said the technology has benefitted the relationship between the PD and city residents. Environmental portrait shots

PLEASANTVILLE — A stick shift stymied three 15-year-olds trying to steal a delivery driver's vehicle, but it didn't stop them from roughing up the driver, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a carjacking involving a food delivery driver Monday at 305 W. Washington Ave., Lt. Stacey Schlachter said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

One of the teens entered the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, a 2006 Honda Civic, Schlachter said. A second juvenile entered the passenger side. The juveniles attempted to drive away with the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful due to a lack of familiarization with a stick shift, Schlachter said.

As the victim approached his vehicle, the juveniles exited the car and started assaulting the victim by punching him in various parts of his body, Schlachter said. A third juvenile quickly joined in and started punching and kicking the victim while the victim was on the ground.

The teens, two from Pleasantville and one from Atlantic City, were charged with carjacking, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit carjacking and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. They were sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News