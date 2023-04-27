ATLANTIC CITY — A fight at Atlantic City High School involving a group of students and a teacher led to an altercation between the teenagers' guardians at police headquarters Wednesday, authorities said.

Monique Spellman, 42, Tanika Joyce, 45, and Brandi Braxton, 31, all of whom are city residents, were each charged with disorderly conduct after being involved in a fight at the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building, police said in a news release.

Separately, three girls, 14, 15 and 16, were each charged with aggravated assault from a fight at the high school earlier that day, police said.

Police were called to the school at 12:37 p.m., reaching the building after the altercation was dissolved by security.

Police said the three girls assaulted a 15-year-old student. A 24-year-old substitute teacher intervened and was attacked during the fight.

The teens were taken to police headquarters to be picked up by Spellman, Joyce and Braxton, whom police identified as the girls' guardians, but all six began fighting, police said.

Both the adults and teenagers were issued summonses pending court.

Police said an investigation into the fight is ongoing, possibly leading to more charges.