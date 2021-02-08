3 Pleasantville residents arrested with more than 900 bags of suspected heroin, police say

PLEASANTVILLE — Three city residents were charged with running a heroin production facility out of a home on West Adams Avenue, police said Monday.
Authorities executed a search warrant Monday in the 700 block of West Adams, Capt. Matthew Hartman said in a statement. Detectives found about 930 bags of suspected heroin, over an ounce of suspected cocaine, more than $30,000 and a .40 caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point rounds that was reported stolen from Hamilton Township.
Taken into custody were Carmen Jordan, 60, Sergio Jordan, 39, and Kenneth Gray, 32, all of whom lived in the home, Hartman said.
Each was charged with maintaining/operating a drug production facility, manufacturing/distributing a controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin/cocaine with intent to distribute, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon without a permit, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, endangering-abuse/neglect of a child by caretaker, possession of schedule drugs, money laundering, forgery, receiving stolen property and possession of prohibited weapons and devices.
Gray additionally charged with certain person not to have weapons due to a prior conviction.
All three were sent to the Atlantic County jail, Hartman said.
State Police, the Atlantic County Regional SWAT Team and the Atlantic City Task Force assisted in the investigation.
