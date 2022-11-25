3 men wanted, another charged in Thanksgiving stabbings at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men and another from Bridgeton are wanted following an altercation that occurred early Thursday morning at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City that included multiple people being stabbed, police said.

Dante Braxten, 24, and Jamile Rivera, 29, both of Atlantic City, are charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Kamal Allen, 34, of Bridgeton, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Akbar Pearson, 33, of Camden, who was one of the stabbing victims, was charged with aggravated assault. He was issued a summons pending court.

At 1:31 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to Harrah’s for a report of a massive fight that broke out at The Pool. Officers found a disturbance in the valet area, where they learned that three people had been stabbed or cut as a result of the fight, police said Friday in a news release.

Several graphic videos of the incident circulated on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. Two of the videos show the fighting from different angles, including one video of a person who appeared to be hurt. A third video showed a blood-soaked couch by the pool.

The victims, two from Atlantic City and one from Camden, were treated on the scene and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, police said.

An investigation by Detectives Valmir Loga, Patrick Yarrow and James Andros IV led to the identification of the three suspects. Warrants have been issued for their arrest, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.