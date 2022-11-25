 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

3 men wanted, another charged in Thanksgiving stabbings at Atlantic City casino

  • 0
Harrah's The Pool

This February 13 photo shows The Pool at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City. On Thursday, three people were stabbed or cut in a fight that took place inside the club in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

CET Regional President Ronald Baumann pre-reopening tour of Harrah's to preview new health and safety protocols

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men and another from Bridgeton are wanted following an altercation that occurred early Thursday morning at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City that included multiple people being stabbed, police said.

Dante Braxten, 24, and Jamile Rivera, 29, both of Atlantic City, are charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Kamal Allen, 34, of Bridgeton, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Akbar Pearson, 33, of Camden, who was one of the stabbing victims, was charged with aggravated assault. He was issued a summons pending court.

At 1:31 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to Harrah’s for a report of a massive fight that broke out at The Pool. Officers found a disturbance in the valet area, where they learned that three people had been stabbed or cut as a result of the fight, police said Friday in a news release.

People are also reading…

Several graphic videos of the incident circulated on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. Two of the videos show the fighting from different angles, including one video of a person who appeared to be hurt. A third video showed a blood-soaked couch by the pool.

The victims, two from Atlantic City and one from Camden, were treated on the scene and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, police said.

An investigation by Detectives Valmir Loga, Patrick Yarrow and James Andros IV led to the identification of the three suspects. Warrants have been issued for their arrest, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Santa Claus comes to town in Ocean City

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News