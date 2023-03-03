MAYS LANDING — The three men charged with assaulting a 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township man who was later found dead in the marshes near a Pleasantville strip club were each sentenced Friday to at least four years in prison.
Garnell Hands, 30, of Atlantic City, received five years. His brother John Hands, 25, of Pleasantville, and Jamaul Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City, each received four years in the January 2022 beating of Irving Mayren-Guzman outside Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road.
The three men pleaded guilty in January to aggravated assault.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
