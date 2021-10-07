 Skip to main content
3 indicted in July 4 shooting death of Vineland girl
3 indicted in July 4 shooting death of Vineland girl

Three men were indicted by a grand jury Thursday in the July 4 fatal shooting of Jasayde Holder, 10, of Vineland.

Xavier L. Bogan, 20, of Upper Deerfield Township, and William L. Harris and Karonjah N. Witt, both 28 and of Vineland, are charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bogan additionally is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; Harris additionally is charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; and Witt additionally is charged with receiving stolen property and aggravated assault.

Holder was hit in an apparent drive-by shooting at a home in the 700 block of West Earl Drive while watching fireworks from her front steps. She died later that night at Inspira Medical Center Vineland. Prosecutors say a man at the home was the intended target of the shooting.

Harris

 Cumberland County jail, provided
Witt

 Cumberland County jail, provided

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

