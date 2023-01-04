 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 indicted in Atlantic City murder

Two Atlantic City residents and a Georgia man have been indicted in a fatal shooting in the city in September, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Malik Galloway, 31, of Atlantic City, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have a weapon.

Laquan Rex, 30, of Atlanta, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and Amari Rex, 22, of Atlantic City, is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

The three face charges stemming from a shooting that killed Malae Johnson, 19, of Mays Landing, and injured Michael D'Arrigo.

On Sept. 25, police were called to the Pacific Food Mart in the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, where they found Johnson and D'Arrigo. Both were taken to a hospital, where Johnson was pronounced dead, the Prosecutor's Office said at the time.

If convicted, Galloway faces life in prison without parole, Laquan Rex faces 30 years to life in prison and Amari Rex faces three to five years in prison.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

