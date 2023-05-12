Three Egg Harbor Township residents were charged in the death of one dog and acts of cruelty to another, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Derek Hardy, 58, Lassale Hardy, 56, and Shak Balayet, 51, were each charged with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty and multiple counts of disorderly persons animal cruelty.

On Wednesday, EHT police responded to Wilburforce Avenue for a report of two abandoned dogs. Both dogs were discovered tied to a tree in a wooded area. One of the dogs was already dead, and the other was found to be emaciated and in need of immediate medical attention, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

An investigation determined the dogs had been abandoned there for at least a week prior to their discovery, the Prosecutor's Office said. The office did not say what led to the three charged being tied to the dogs' abandonment.

Police and the Prosecutor's Office are still investigating.

Authorities reminded the public that any pets that can no longer be properly cared for or are no longer wanted can be surrendered to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter in Pleasantville or the Humane Society in Atlantic City.