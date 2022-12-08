3 charged with Mays Landing man's murder

Three men have been charged in the death of a man shot dead in Atlantic City in October.

Rahmir Bethea, 33, and Rasabohyt Bethea, 39, both of Atlantic City, and David Santiago, 23, of Westville, Ohio, are charged with the murder of Tyronne Ford, 21, of Mays Landing, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Police responding to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue discovered Ford unconscious at 1:47 a.m. Oct. 19. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rahmir Bethea was arrested the day of the shooting and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. On Wednesday, he was additionally charged with murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a firearm, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Santiago was a fugitive wanted for conspiracy to commit murder when he was arrested in Newark on Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. He also was charged Wednesday with murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a rifle, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Rasabohyt Bethea remains on the loose and is wanted for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a rifle, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Tips about Rasabohyt Bethea's whereabouts can be given to the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7666 or acpo.org. Tipsters also can contact Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 800-658-8477 or crimestoppersatlantic.com.