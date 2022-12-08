 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

3 charged with Mays Landing man's murder

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 was convicted Wednesday of capital murder, after jurors heard recordings of him telling investigators he was trying to “clean up the streets” of his South Texas hometown. Juan David Ortiz, 39, receives an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole because prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty.

Three men have been charged in the death of a man shot dead in Atlantic City in October.

Rahmir Bethea, 33, and Rasabohyt Bethea, 39, both of Atlantic City, and David Santiago, 23, of Westville, Ohio, are charged with the murder of Tyronne Ford, 21, of Mays Landing, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Police responding to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue discovered Ford unconscious at 1:47 a.m. Oct. 19. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rahmir Bethea was arrested the day of the shooting and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. On Wednesday, he was additionally charged with murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a firearm, the Prosecutor's Office said.

People are also reading…

Santiago was a fugitive wanted for conspiracy to commit murder when he was arrested in Newark on Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. He also was charged Wednesday with murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a rifle, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Rasabohyt Bethea remains on the loose and is wanted for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a rifle, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Tips about Rasabohyt Bethea's whereabouts can be given to the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7666 or acpo.org. Tipsters also can contact Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 800-658-8477 or crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rising antisemitism the focus of White House roundtable meeting

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News