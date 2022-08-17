3 caught with guns, drugs following Pleasantville traffic stop

PLEASANTVILLE — Drugs and two firearms were taken off the streets Friday following the arrest of two men and a minor during a traffic stop, police said.

Police initially found an unoccupied vehicle reported stolen on Lafayette Circle, noticing another vehicle approach the area. They believed the nearby vehicle was possibly there to recover the stolen car, police said Wednesday in a news release.

After the nearby vehicle ran a stop sign, police stopped the car near Tilton Road and Garfield Avenue. Inside the car were two Egg Harbor Township men, Darnell Lewis and Christopher Gist, and an unidentified juvenile, police said.

Lewis, 23, who was driving, gave officers consent to search the vehicle, after which an officer found a handgun under the driver's seat. Gist, the front-seat passenger, was carrying another handgun, police said.

Both weapons were loaded with hollow-point bullets and fitted with high-capacity magazines. An unidentified drug and $600 were also seized, police said.

Each person was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, certain persons not to have weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute.

Lewis and Gist were sent to the Atlantic County jail, while the juvenile was transported to the Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.