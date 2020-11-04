3 Atlantic City teens detained in alleged Pleasantville armed carjacking

PLEASANTVILLE — Three Atlantic City teens were detained Monday night after an alleged armed carjacking, leading police on a chase into the resort.

At 8:39 p.m., city police responded to the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue for a report of an armed carjacking, according to police Capt. Matthew Hartman.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who told police her car was stolen by “numerous subjects,” one with a firearm.

City police Patrolman Marcus Ware saw the woman’s vehicle going east on the Black Horse Pike towards Atlantic City, Hartman said. Ware pursued the driver to Albany and Atlantic avenues in the resort, but had to stop due to vehicle issues.

The woman’s car was found by Atlantic City police near Ohio and Marmora avenues, whom also found a group of young men walking from that area matching the descriptions from the woman, Hartman said. Police there conducted a pedestrian stop and, after back-tracking the group’s path of travel, found the stolen vehicle’s keys, the woman's cell phone and a semi-automatic handgun, which was similar to the one described by the victim.