 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

3 Atlantic City teens, 1 adult arrested on drug, gun charges

  • 0

Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos discusses how officers avoided use of force in two recent cases.

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A surveillance operation Monday led to the arrest of three city teens and a man on drug and gun charges, police said.

A 15-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of cocaine over a half-ounce, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon during CDS distribution.

Two 16-year-olds were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and loitering for CDS. All three juveniles were sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

Also arrested during the operation was Michael Mack, 30, of Atlantic City, charged with two counts of possession of CDS, loitering for CDS and possession with intent to distribute. He was released on a summons pending court.

Resident complaints about illegal drug activity and quality-of-life issues led police to the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue about 1:20 p.m. While conducting surveillance, detectives saw the four suspects taking part in suspected drug transactions, police said Tuesday in a news release.

People are also reading…

Police found the three juveniles were in possession of two Glock .40 caliber handguns and a Taurus 9mm handgun. Mack was found in possession of drugs.

Detectives also recovered about 20 grams of cocaine, alprazolam pills and nearly $400 in cash believed to be from drug sales, police said.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

An ‘Independent’ party could dominate American politics, according to study

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News