3 Atlantic City teens, 1 adult arrested on drug, gun charges

ATLANTIC CITY — A surveillance operation Monday led to the arrest of three city teens and a man on drug and gun charges, police said.

A 15-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of cocaine over a half-ounce, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon during CDS distribution.

Two 16-year-olds were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and loitering for CDS. All three juveniles were sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

Also arrested during the operation was Michael Mack, 30, of Atlantic City, charged with two counts of possession of CDS, loitering for CDS and possession with intent to distribute. He was released on a summons pending court.

Resident complaints about illegal drug activity and quality-of-life issues led police to the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue about 1:20 p.m. While conducting surveillance, detectives saw the four suspects taking part in suspected drug transactions, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Police found the three juveniles were in possession of two Glock .40 caliber handguns and a Taurus 9mm handgun. Mack was found in possession of drugs.

Detectives also recovered about 20 grams of cocaine, alprazolam pills and nearly $400 in cash believed to be from drug sales, police said.