3 Atlantic City residents arrested following Friday shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three city residents after a shooting in the city Friday night.

Brian Lee, 20, Anthony Faulkner, 30, and Marcell Ellis, 23, were seen by officers outside a car identified as a suspect vehicle in the shooting, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Shots were reported in the first block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 10:07 p.m. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire and learned of two vehicles possibly involved in the shooting, police said.

Officer Nickolas Cardani found one of the vehicles parked outside an apartment building in the first block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Lee, Faulkner and Ellis were leaning against the automobile and began walking away once backup officers arrived, but they were detained, police said.

Lee was found to be in possession of a loaded, stolen handgun, 6 grams of suspected cocaine and 62 grams of marijuana, police said. Faulkner was found with a loaded handgun and 78 grams of marijuana. Ellis was found with 292 grams of synthetic marijuana and 24 grams of raw marijuana.

Additionally, police seized $10,879 in suspected drug profits.

Lee was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense and receiving stolen property.

Faulkner was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense.

Ellis was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession within 500 feet of a public park and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were sent to the Atlantic County jail.