3 Atlantic City residents arrested after Wawa robbery

PLEASANTVILLE — Three Atlantic City residents were arrested on drug and weapons charges Thursday by Atlantic City police after a reported armed robbery at a Pleasantville Wawa.
Pleasantville Police were called to the Wawa on Delilah Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint in the men's bathroom. Surveillance footage was released of the suspect and his vehicle.
Support Local Journalism
Around 2:20 p.m., Atlantic City Police Sgt. Charles Stuart and Detective Darrin Lorady recognized the suspect and the vehicle in the areas of Brigantine Homes and, during a traffic stop, found what they suspected to be heroin inside the vehicle.
Vance Golden, 27, and his two passengers, Carolyn Simms, 30, and Shanie Valentine, 32, were charged with possession of drugs, possession with intent to distribute drugs, and possession within 500 feet of public housing by Atlantic City police.
Golden was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by both the Atlantic City and Pleasantville police departments, as well as robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats and theft by Pleasantville police.
The incident is being investigated by Pleasantville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit Detective Astrid Aurelus assisted by Detective Pablo Solórzano.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.