 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Atlantic City residents arrested after Pleasantville Wawa robbery
0 comments
top story

3 Atlantic City residents arrested after Pleasantville Wawa robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
Pleasantville Police car
Press archives

PLEASANTVILLE — Three Atlantic City residents were arrested on drug and weapons charges Thursday by Atlantic City police after a reported armed robbery at a Pleasantville Wawa.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pleasantville police were called to the Wawa on Delilah Road about 11:30 a.m. Thursday after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint in the men's bathroom. Surveillance footage was released of the suspect and his vehicle.

About 2:20 p.m., Atlantic City police Sgt. Charles Stuart and Detective Darrin Lorady saw the suspect and his vehicle in the area of Brigantine Homes and, during a traffic stop, found what they suspected to be heroin inside the vehicle.

Vance Golden, 27, and his two passengers, Carolyn Simms, 30, and Shanie Valentine, 32, were each charged by Atlantic City police with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession within 500 feet of public housing.

Golden also was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by both the Atlantic City and Pleasantville police departments, as well as robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats and theft by Pleasantville police.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News