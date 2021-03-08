3 arrested leaving Atlantic City, charged in armed robbery

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men and a woman from Camden were arrested Sunday morning on the Atlantic City Expressway and charged in an earlier armed robbery on the beach block of New York Avenue.

Atlantic City Police arrested Naquan Beverly, 23, Mariah Foster, 23, and Robert Rand-Shambry, 19, following a motor vehicle stop around 5:45 a.m. All three were charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and conspiracy and taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Police said Beverly, Foster and Rand-Shambry, as well as their vehicle, matched the descriptions provided by the victim of an armed robbery in the beach block of New York Avenue at about 5:35 a.m.

According to police, a car with two men and a woman pulled up to the victim pointing a handgun and demanded his wallet and cell phone.

Officer Brandon Bower, who responded to the victim, alerted other officers in the area and 10 minutes later Officers Wahab Malik and Ivaylo Ivanov saw the alleged vehicle entering the Atlantic City Expressway. A loaded handgun was found inside Foster’s purse.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

