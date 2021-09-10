 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 arrested, including 17-year-old victim, in Atlantic City shooting
0 comments
top story

3 arrested, including 17-year-old victim, in Atlantic City shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Car

Pictured is the type of car Atlantic City police officers can be seen driving around the resort in.

 PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY — Three people were arrested, including a juvenile who was shot, after an incident last week in the resort, police said Friday.

About 3 a.m. Sept. 4, officers responded to the first block of South Florida Avenue for a report of a person being shot, police said in a news release. Officers found the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Pleasantville, with a gunshot wound. While he was being treated, an officer found a loaded handgun near the victim.

The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening. While being treated, he was found to be in possession of 200 bags of heroin and more than 7 grams of cocaine, police said.

Investigators identified Abu Rasheed, 28, of Atlantic City, and Eva Martinez, 29, of Egg Harbor City, as the suspects.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday morning, detectives found Rasheed and Martinez exiting an abandoned property in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue and arrested them. Rasheed was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine, police said.

Detectives entered the property and found two handguns. All three handguns found in the investigation will be sent to the State Police crime laboratory for forensic analysis before additional charges are brought, police said.

Rasheed and Martinez were each charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and conspiracy. Rasheed also was charged with attempted murder, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. They were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The 17-year-old victim was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute. He was released on a summons pending court.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

1 teen dead, 2 hurt after beach rescue

HIGHLANDS — A 17-year-old youth died after he and two teenage companions were pulled from the ocean while swimming at a New Jersey beach, auth…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News