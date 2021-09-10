3 arrested, including 17-year-old victim, in Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Three people were arrested, including a juvenile who was shot, after an incident last week in the resort, police said Friday.
About 3 a.m. Sept. 4, officers responded to the first block of South Florida Avenue for a report of a person being shot, police said in a news release. Officers found the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Pleasantville, with a gunshot wound. While he was being treated, an officer found a loaded handgun near the victim.
The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening. While being treated, he was found to be in possession of 200 bags of heroin and more than 7 grams of cocaine, police said.
Investigators identified Abu Rasheed, 28, of Atlantic City, and Eva Martinez, 29, of Egg Harbor City, as the suspects.
On Friday morning, detectives found Rasheed and Martinez exiting an abandoned property in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue and arrested them. Rasheed was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine, police said.
Detectives entered the property and found two handguns. All three handguns found in the investigation will be sent to the State Police crime laboratory for forensic analysis before additional charges are brought, police said.
Rasheed and Martinez were each charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and conspiracy. Rasheed also was charged with attempted murder, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. They were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The 17-year-old victim was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute. He was released on a summons pending court.
