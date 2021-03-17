3 arrested in stabbing at Walmart in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City woman and twin 16-year-old sisters from the Bronx, New York, were charged Sunday with aggravated assault in the stabbing of a man at the Walmart on the Black Horse Pike, police said.

At 7:13 p.m. Sunday, police arrived at the Walmart for a report of a group fighting, Lt. Heath Per said in a statement.

While responding, police dispatch advised that a man had been stabbed, and that the suspects were attempting to flee in a blue Mazda, Per said.

Responding units intercepted the suspect vehicle as it attempted to exit the shopping center at Old Egg Harbor Road and Hingston Avenue, Per said. With the assistance of officers from Pleasantville and Northfield, the accused parties were taken into custody.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police investigate after 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township man shot Saturday EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old township man was shot Sat…

During a verbal exchange between customers, the twins assaulted a 32-year-old man from Sicklerville, Camden County, Per said. One of the sisters doused the man with pepper spray while the other stabbed him with a knife.

Arrested were both girls and Arabia Crawford, 22, of Atlantic City, Per said.