3 arrested in Pleasantville after standoff with police

PLEASANTVILLE — Three men were arrested after a standoff with police Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call from the 400 block of Sunset Court, where a man was reported to be inside a residence with a gun.

Officers surrounded the home with their vehicles, police Lt. Stacey Schlachter said Wednesday.

The caller met with officers at the scene, and three people inside the home — Jerome Holley, Travaghn Wood and Calviena Oliver — were contacted by phone and ordered outside, Schlachter said. The men complied.

Police found an assault rifle, ammunition, a rifle foregrip, a locked metal safe, a sawed-off shotgun, a red-gray backpack, 116 bags of heroin, 96 vials of crack/cocaine and marijuana, Schlachter said.