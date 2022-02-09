3 arrested in Pleasantville after standoff with police

PLEASANTVILLE — Three men were arrested after a standoff with police Saturday.
Police responded to a 911 call from the 400 block of Sunset Court, where a man was reported to be inside a residence with a gun.
Officers surrounded the home with their vehicles, police Lt. Stacey Schlachter said Wednesday.
The caller met with officers at the scene, and three people inside the home — Jerome Holley, Travaghn Wood and Calviena Oliver — were contacted by phone and ordered outside, Schlachter said. The men complied.
Police found an assault rifle, ammunition, a rifle foregrip, a locked metal safe, a sawed-off shotgun, a red-gray backpack, 116 bags of heroin, 96 vials of crack/cocaine and marijuana, Schlachter said.
Holley, 39, of Pleasantville, was charged with maintaining a narcotics manufacturing facility, possession of a firearm while distributing controlled dangerous substances, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of an assault firearm, possession of CDS, possession of CDS (heroin/fentanyl) with intent to distribute, prohibited weapons, unlawful possession of handgun ammunition, certain persons not to have weapons and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Wood, 41, of Atlantic City, and Oliver, 32, of Pleasantville, were each charged with unlawful possession of an assault firearm and certain persons not to have weapons.
All three were transferred to the Atlantic County jail.
