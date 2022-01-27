 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 arrested in assault of man found dead outside Pleasantville strip club
Protest

Family and friends protest Wednesday morning outside Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville after Irving Mayren-Guzman, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was found dead near the strip club.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Family and friends are protest seeking justice for Irving Mayren-Guzman, the 19-year-old man found dead outside the Centerfolds strip club in Pleasantville, NJ. Wednesday Jan 26, 2022. The community believes the police are in the wrong and didn't do their job in searching for the missing Mayren-Guzman from Egg Harbor Township.

PLEASANTVILLE — Police have arrested three suspects in the assault of Irving Mayren-Guzman in the parking lot of Centerfolds Cabaret early Sunday prior to his disappearance.

The body of Mayren-Guzman, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was discovered about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a marshy area along Delilah Road, near the strip club, by a volunteer from a search party composed of relatives and friends of the victim and community members.

Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City; John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, were taken into custody Wednesday evening. They are being held at the Atlantic County jail.

All three suspects were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy, police said Thursday in a news release.

The two-day search for Mayren-Guzman included dogs, drones, a helicopter grid search and a foot search by members of the Hamilton Township Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic City Fire Department, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management.

Relatives, friends and community members also conducted their own foot search.

“The Pleasantville Police Department would like to express their heartfelt condolences to the family of Irving during this tragic time,” police Chief James Williams said in the release.

Irving Mayren-Guzman

Mayren-Guzman

 Jessica Mendez, provided

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

