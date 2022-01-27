3 arrested in assault of man found dead outside Pleasantville strip club

PLEASANTVILLE — Police have arrested three suspects in the assault of Irving Mayren-Guzman in the parking lot of Centerfolds Cabaret early Sunday prior to his disappearance.

The body of Mayren-Guzman, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was discovered about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a marshy area along Delilah Road, near the strip club, by a volunteer from a search party composed of relatives and friends of the victim and community members.

Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City; John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, were taken into custody Wednesday evening. They are being held at the Atlantic County jail.

All three suspects were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy, police said Thursday in a news release.

The two-day search for Mayren-Guzman included dogs, drones, a helicopter grid search and a foot search by members of the Hamilton Township Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic City Fire Department, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management.

Relatives, friends and community members also conducted their own foot search.