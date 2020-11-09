29-year-old Egg Harbor City man dies after Friday dirt bike crash in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Egg Harbor City man died Friday night after crashing a dirt bike in the Mizpah section of the township.
About 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a wooded area off Third Avenue for a crash involving a dirt bike, according to a news release from township police.
Brian Easterday, 29, was riding the bike south on a dirt trail near the sandwash, but left the trail and struck a tree, police said, citing a preliminary investigation. He was wearing a helmet, but sustained serious injuries.
Township police, Rescue Squad and state Forest Fire Service got Easterday out of the woods, and he was later airlifted by South Star Medivac to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he latter succumbed to his injuries.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and township police are investigating. Officials urged anyone with information to contact Officer Eric Bittman and Detective Greg Blose at 609-625-2700.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
