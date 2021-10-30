24 people arrested in three-county drug bust

Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York City, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

The three drug networks involved were responsible for the import of more than 3 kilograms of cocaine per week into the three New Jersey counties, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release.

Authorities seized more than 4 kilograms of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana, $650,000 in U.S. currency, three handguns, three “ghost guns” and one pistol grip shotgun, 10 vehicles and additional drugs, Billhimer said.

The four-month-long investigation, known as "Operation Checkmate," was conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force and included the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, State Police and many other state, county and local law enforcement agencies, Billhimer said.

Among the local agencies participating were the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Barnegat Township police, Ocean Township police and Stafford Township police.

Luis Feliz, 41, of New York, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and financial facilitation. He is in custody in New York City, pending extradition to New Jersey.

