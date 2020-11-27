22-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Bridgeton shooting

BRIDGETON — Authorities on Wednesday asked for the public’s help to find a man wanted for attempted murder.
Brandon T. Murray, 22, is accused of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault in connection to a Monday fatal shooting in the city, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Officials urged residents not to approach Murray, as he is considered armed and dangerous, but encouraged anyone with information to call 911, police Detective Dan Bagley at 856-392-9497 or Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Ryan Breslin at 856-207-2738.
