Egg Harbor Township police Chief Michael Hughes was a detective when the bodies of Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts were discovered Nov. 20, 2006, in a drainage ditch behind a West Atlantic City motel.

“I remember that night like it was yesterday and getting the phone call about the bodies of the women that were discovered," Hughes said. "I remember exactly where I was going in the car with my family, and I dropped everything and said I have to go. I knew that I had to get there immediately."

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and other law enforcement officials marked the 15th anniversary of the discovery of the bodies Saturday by saying the investigation into who killed the four women — Raffo, 35, Dilts, 20, Breidor, 42, and Roberts, 23 — is still active.

“Not one of those 15 years has passed by without the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and our partnering law enforcement agencies continuing work on the investigation," acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a news release. "The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to continuing the investigation of the murders of Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts, to bring justice and closure for their families."

Two women out for a walk near the ditch behind the since-demolished Golden Key Motel discovered Raffo's body first. After 911 was contacted and uniformed police officers arrived, three more bodies were discovered as officers searched along the path for additional evidence. Law enforcement agencies at the scene included the Prosecutor’s Office, Egg Harbor Township police, FBI, Atlantic City police and the State Police Missing Persons Unit.

The ditch runs parallel with the Black Horse Pike and contains freshwater runoff and is also tidal, and measures 5 feet deep and 10 feet across, according to the Prosecutor's Office. The four women were found face down in muck, their heads pointing east toward Atlantic City.

During the evening hours, the women’s bodies were recovered and the scene remained secure until daybreak Nov. 21, 2006. Within a week’s time, the four bodies were identified.

Raffo was strangled. Roberts was asphyxiated. The bodies of Dilts and Breidor were too decomposed to determine a cause of death.

The killings made national headlines and have been featured in TV crime documentaries, including A&E’s “The Killing Season.”

Terry Oleson, a handyman from Salem County, was linked to the case years ago — authorities searched his property and tested his DNA — but investigators never declared him a suspect or even a person of interest in the killings.

ACPO Chief of County Investigators Bruce K. DeShields was serving as a lieutenant in the Major Crimes Unit at the time. DeShields was the lieutenant scene commander when the bodies were discovered.

“Fifteen years later we have not made an arrest for these homicides, but we’re always looking, we’re always working and reexamining information about this case," DeShields said. "We haven’t stopped. We won’t stop. And 15 years later we are still in constant communication with our law enforcement partners. We leave no stone unturned."

There is no such thing as a cold case in Atlantic County, he said.

“This case is still open and active as can be, and I would not consider it cold by any means," Hughes said. "Any information that we receive, we definitely follow up on. ... None of these agencies have stopped work on this case.”

Anyone with information about the killings can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

