Egg Harbor Township police Chief Michael Hughes was a detective when the bodies of Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts were discovered Nov. 20, 2006, in a drainage ditch behind a West Atlantic City motel.
“I remember that night like it was yesterday and getting the phone call about the bodies of the women that were discovered," Hughes said. "I remember exactly where I was going in the car with my family, and I dropped everything and said I have to go. I knew that I had to get there immediately."
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and other law enforcement officials marked the 15th anniversary of the discovery of the bodies Saturday by saying the investigation into who killed the four women — Raffo, 35, Dilts, 20, Breidor, 42, and Roberts, 23 — is still active.
“Not one of those 15 years has passed by without the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and our partnering law enforcement agencies continuing work on the investigation," acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a news release. "The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to continuing the investigation of the murders of Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts, to bring justice and closure for their families."
Egg Harbor Township police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township after the bodies of four women were found in the marshes behind the Golden Key Motel on Nov. 20, 2006.
Press archives
Two women out for a walk near the ditch behind the since-demolished Golden Key Motel discovered Raffo's body first. After 911 was contacted and uniformed police officers arrived, three more bodies were discovered as officers searched along the path for additional evidence. Law enforcement agencies at the scene included the Prosecutor’s Office, Egg Harbor Township police, FBI, Atlantic City police and the State Police Missing Persons Unit.
The ditch runs parallel with the Black Horse Pike and contains freshwater runoff and is also tidal, and measures 5 feet deep and 10 feet across, according to the Prosecutor's Office. The four women were found face down in muck, their heads pointing east toward Atlantic City.
During the evening hours, the women’s bodies were recovered and the scene remained secure until daybreak Nov. 21, 2006. Within a week’s time, the four bodies were identified.
Raffo was strangled. Roberts was asphyxiated. The bodies of Dilts and Breidor were too decomposed to determine a cause of death.
JOE MARTUCCI
Staff Reporter
The killings made national headlines and have been featured in TV crime documentaries, including
A&E’s “The Killing Season.”
Terry Oleson, a handyman from Salem County, was linked to the case years ago — authorities searched his property and tested his DNA — but investigators never declared him a suspect or even a person of interest in the killings.
ACPO Chief of County Investigators Bruce K. DeShields was serving as a lieutenant in the Major Crimes Unit at the time. DeShields was the lieutenant scene commander when the bodies were discovered.
“Fifteen years later we have not made an arrest for these homicides, but we’re always looking, we’re always working and reexamining information about this case," DeShields said. "We haven’t stopped. We won’t stop. And 15 years later we are still in constant communication with our law enforcement partners. We leave no stone unturned."
The bodies of four women were found behind the Golden Key Motel in West Atlantic City in 2006.
There is no such thing as a cold case in Atlantic County, he said.
“This case is still open and active as can be, and I would not consider it cold by any means," Hughes said. "Any information that we receive, we definitely follow up on. ... None of these agencies have stopped work on this case.”
Anyone with information about the killings can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit
acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
fourbodies
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----George Tarrau, a resident of the Golden Key Motel, holds up four fingers as he talks about the four women found dead in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Police are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday Nov. 21, 2006. (Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
fourbodies
Aerial photograph provided by prosecutor office of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Police photograph at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township police officer , Hector Tavarez stands at the entrance to the Fortune Inn that police used as a base of operations for their investigation. In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Fatima Smith , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , looks out a window of the motel as she talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
fourbodies
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township police officer , Hector Tavarez stands at the entrance to the Fortune Inn that police used as a base of operations for their investigation. In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----The Golden Key Motel , on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township , seems to be where the bodies were found . Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
A room from The Golden Key hotel is shown in West Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday evening Nov. 21, 2006. Four female bodies were found early Monday behind the hotel. (Photo by Brian Branch Price)
BRIAN BRANCH PRICE
fourbodies
Aerial photograph provided by prosecutor office of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Scene was next to Golden Key Motel. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
fourbodies
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
fourbodies
Blitz displays a aerial photograph of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator puts several bags containing possible evidence into the Prosecutor's Office van at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators get ready to use a canoe to further investigate at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----The Golden Key Motel , on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township , seems to be where the bodies were found . Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators get ready to use a canoe to further investigate at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator carries several bags containing possible evidence at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator carries several bags containing possible evidence at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Blue Hunter , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . Police are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
fourbodies
Blitz displays a aerial photograph of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Police van moves into position to load body at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
bodies found
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
fourbodies
Aerial photograph provided by prosecutor office of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
fourbodies
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Fatima Smith , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , looks out a window of the motel as she talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
Egg Harbor Township police and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office investigators search for clues along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township after the bodies of four women were found in the marshes behind the Golden Key Motel on Nov. 20, 2006.
Press archives
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator puts several bags containing possible evidence into the Prosecutor's Office van at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Contact Nicholas Huba:
