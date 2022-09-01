 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2 wanted in Galloway fraud probe arrested in Pennsylvania

  • 0
Carousel breaking New Jersey courts icon.jpg

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A man and woman at the center of a township police investigation into fraud have been picked up on warrants by police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. 

Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, were taken to the Atlantic County jail after their arrest, police said Thursday in a news release.

For about a year, police have been investigating the two for fraud claims. Their investigation found Song defrauded one victim of more than $600,000 in cash, wrote millions of dollars in bad checks and incurred more than $3 million in identity theft losses against them, with which Liu conspired, police said.

Additional charges are pending, and numerous other victims are suspected of being defrauded by Song and Liu, police said.

Song and Liu frequently moved but are last known to have lived in Egg Harbor Township, with Song often using the aliases Coco Li, Min Wang and Juny Li, police said.  

People are also reading…

Those who believe they may have been defrauded by Song and Liu can call Detective Timothy Giberson at 609-652-3705, ext. 386.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, FBI, U.S. Secret Service, State Police, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted the investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

California wildfire consumes thousands of acres of land in just two days

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News