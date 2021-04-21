2 wanted in Bridgeton home invasion

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for two men in a Tuesday night home invasion.
At 9:34 p.m., officers responded to the first block of Garfield Avenue, police said. According to reports, two Black males forced entry into the residence, brandished black semiautomatic handguns, took a purse and backpack and fled out the front door.
Police described both suspects as approximately 5-foot-11, with thin builds, all black clothing and black ski masks.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call Detective Dan Bagley at 856-451-0033, ext. 117, text tip411 or visit bpd.tips. All information is confidential.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.