2 teens charged in Christmas night shooting in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city teenagers have been charged in a Christmas night shooting that left a 17-year-old Cumberland County boy injured.

At 9:19 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a fight, police said in a news release. As officers were on their way, they received an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system.

Officers found a Vineland teen with a gunshot wound, police said. Officials did not release the name of the teen but said he was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives identified two suspects, and criminal charges were filed, police said. A flyer was spread through the department, and within four hours, both teens, ages 15 and 16, were in custody after officers found them in the same block as the shooting. The suspects' identities are being withheld due to their age.

Officer Jamar Dabney arrested the 16-year-old, who was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy.