2 shot in fight over gun in Atlantic City
2 shot in fight over gun in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Thursday after he and another man were shot fighting over a gun in an incident that had police searching homes on South Carolina Avenue.

At 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North Carolina Avenue for an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system, police said in a news release. They found Edmund Williams, 47, of Atlantic City, suffering from a gunshot wound a block away on Pennsylvania Avenue.

A second man, 49, of Atlantic City, was driven to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, as was Williams, police said. Neither man’s injuries was life-threatening.

During the initial investigation, officers received information that a suspect may have fled into a home on South Carolina Avenue, police said. SWAT personnel were summoned to the scene.

Caution tape held back crowds of residents checking out the scene from North Tennessee Avenue to Drexel and South Carolina avenues.

Nearly a dozen police vehicles and an armored van lined the streets.

After a period of time, officers made contact with the residents inside several locations, police said.

Detectives began clearing the scene about 2:30 p.m.

As a precaution, the New York Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue schools, as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, were put on lockdown.

Detectives learned Williams and the victim were involved in an altercation when Williams shot the victim. The victim and Williams fought over the handgun when a second shot was fired, striking Williams.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is under police guard at AtlantiCare.

The victim was not charged.

