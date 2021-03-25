2 shot in fight over gun in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Thursday after he and another man were shot fighting over a gun in an incident that had police searching homes on South Carolina Avenue.

At 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North Carolina Avenue for an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system, police said in a news release. They found Edmund Williams, 47, of Atlantic City, suffering from a gunshot wound a block away on Pennsylvania Avenue.

A second man, 49, of Atlantic City, was driven to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, as was Williams, police said. Neither man’s injuries was life-threatening.

During the initial investigation, officers received information that a suspect may have fled into a home on South Carolina Avenue, police said. SWAT personnel were summoned to the scene.

Caution tape held back crowds of residents checking out the scene from North Tennessee Avenue to Drexel and South Carolina avenues.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly a dozen police vehicles and an armored van lined the streets.

After a period of time, officers made contact with the residents inside several locations, police said.

Detectives began clearing the scene about 2:30 p.m.