2 riding in stolen car found with heroin, Absecon police say

ABSECON — Two men face drug charges after they were found inside a vehicle reported stolen out of Trenton, police said Friday.

An officer patrolling the White Horse Pike early Friday morning was alerted by their license plate reader to the vehicle's stolen status, police said in a news release. The vehicle was stopped, and both the driver, Jordan Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, and passenger Amani Abdullah, 18, of Somers Point, were detained.

Both men were found to be in possession of more than 200 wax folds of heroin, police said.

Each was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. Eaddy was additionally charged with receiving stolen property, and Abdullah also was charged with hindering apprehension, police said.

Both men were released on summonses pending court.