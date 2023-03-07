Two men have been arrested in a shooting that killed a Bridgeton man in Millville last month.
Maurice L. Jones, 30, of Vineland, and Edwin I. Torres, 31, of Philadelphia, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Lamont O. Jones, 33.
Prosecutors have moved for pretrial detention for both men. Jones' detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, while Torres' is scheduled for Monday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
At 10:39 p.m. Feb. 17, police responded to Fourth and E streets for a shots-fired call, where they found Jones suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.
Jones was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead.
Jones, a graduate of Cumberland Regional High School and the former Cumberland County College, was a union asphalt worker and the father of three children, according to his obituary.
