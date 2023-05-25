Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two Pennsylvania men who were in possession of a stolen vehicle with drugs inside, the department said Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Mohammed Kaiser and Officer Jamar Dabney were out distributing tip411 flyers in the first block of South Bellevue Avenue. At 11:16 a.m., during the community initiative, Kaiser was made aware of a vehicle that was a nuisance to residents in the area, police said in a news release.

Police discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from Philadelphia and occupied by two men, Dominick Clark, 34, of Philadelphia, and Demetrius Scott, 32, of Yeadon, Pennsylvania.

Clark and Scott were arrested. During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered 100 bags of heroin, a small amount of cocaine, more than 27 grams of marijuana and prescription medication, police said.

Clark and Scott were each charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. Both are being held at the Atlantic County jail.