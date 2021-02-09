2 Middle Township residents charged with endangering the welfare of a child

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Two Middle Township residents are accused of abusing two children, authorities said Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Bradford Artis, 26, and Shannon Artis, 38, were each charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Both are being held in the Cape May County jail, according to a news release from Middle Township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or Middle Township police at 609-465-8700 or report it anonymously at cmcsheriff.net.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Vincent Jackson
Staff Writer
Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.