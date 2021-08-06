2 men wanted in attempted armed robbery of Bridgeton 7-Eleven

BRIDGETON — Police are searching for two men who attempted to rob a 7-Eleven on Thursday night.
At 10:57 p.m., officers responded to the store in the 200 block of West Broad Street for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release. Witnesses told police two Black men walked up to the front of the store, one carrying a handgun and another carrying an assault rifle. Because the store was closing, the door was already locked. The men yelled from outside to open the door and that it was a robbery, but eventually left when the door wasn't opened. They fled north on Lawrence Street.
Both men were wearing all black clothing and masks, police said.
Anyone with information can call Detective Tom Garofolo at 856-451-0033, ext. 113, text tip411 or visit bpd.tips.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.