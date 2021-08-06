2 men wanted in attempted armed robbery of Bridgeton 7-Eleven

At 10:57 p.m., officers responded to the store in the 200 block of West Broad Street for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release. Witnesses told police two Black men walked up to the front of the store, one carrying a handgun and another carrying an assault rifle. Because the store was closing, the door was already locked. The men yelled from outside to open the door and that it was a robbery, but eventually left when the door wasn't opened. They fled north on Lawrence Street.