2 men wanted in attempted armed robbery of Bridgeton 7-Eleven
BRIDGETON — Police are searching for two men who attempted to rob a 7-Eleven on Thursday night.

At 10:57 p.m., officers responded to the store in the 200 block of West Broad Street for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release. Witnesses told police two Black men walked up to the front of the store, one carrying a handgun and another carrying an assault rifle. Because the store was closing, the door was already locked. The men yelled from outside to open the door and that it was a robbery, but eventually left when the door wasn't opened. They fled north on Lawrence Street.

Both men were wearing all black clothing and masks, police said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Tom Garofolo at 856-451-0033, ext. 113, text tip411 or visit bpd.tips.

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

