ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were sentenced to prison as a result of two violent incidents that occurred at a bar in the resort, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Frank Torres-Lopez, 27, of Katy, Texas, received 25 years in prison for a shooting death that occurred in 2021. Alejandro Navarette-Gonzalez, 25, of Pleasantville, received 10 years for a stabbing that occurred in 2022.

Torres-Lopez admitted in December to shooting a person, identified only as J.F., outside Los Compadres Bar in Atlantic City, then fleeing to Puerto Rico, where he dyed his hair orange and obtained a fake Puerto Rican ID.

Torres-Lopez pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and hindering apprehension. He is required to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Aug. 1, 2021, near the bar at California and Arctic avenues. Officers found a 42-year-old man who had been fatally shot, according to the initial report from police.

Fatal shooting reported in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.

Torres-Lopez was located and apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in October 2021.

The Prosecutor's Office and Atlantic City police led the investigation with help from the U.S. Marshals and the Atlantic County Sherriff's Office.

Navarette-Gonzalez admitted in January to stabbing a victim, identified only as D.A., at the same bar April 3, 2022. The stabbing occurred during a multi-person brawl in which Navarette-Gonzalez stabbed D.A. multiple times while the victim was being assaulted by several other people. D.A. has since recovered from his injuries.

Navarette-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to attempted murder. He will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Atlantic City police led the investigation.