Two Atlantic County men pleaded guilty to pretending to sell real estate in Atlantic City, scamming people out of nearly $600,000, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Thursday.

Richard Toelk Jr., 54, who went by the name Richard Donato, of Atlantic City, and business partner Keith Smith, 60, an attorney from Egg Harbor Township, recently accepted plea offers before their case went to trial.

Toelk, who was the primary orchestrator of the fraud, pleaded guilty to theft by deception. Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

Platkin said the two scammed investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, posing as owners of what turned out to be public property. Some of that property was along the Boardwalk, Platkin said.

"Their ruse, along with the paper trail manufactured to support it, were convincing enough that experienced real estate investors became victims,” Platkin said.

The investigation, led by the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, revealed Toelk and Smith produced at least 20 fake deeds for real estate in Atlantic City and filed them with the Atlantic County Clerk's Office from November 2018 through January 2019.

Pleasantville approves redevelopment agreement for old Press office PLEASANTVILLE – The City Council issued a resolution Monday to execute a redevelopment agree…

Toelk retained some for himself while marketing and selling others to unknowing investors in New York City and Philadelphia, the investigation showed.

Investigators found most of the properties were owned by Atlantic City government, and a few were privately owned. The land was not up for sale, and the defendants neither had lawful title to nor legal authority to sell any of the land. The fake deeds said otherwise.

The fake deeds purported to transfer the ownership of various properties, in several cases for just a dollar a piece, from the rightful owners to limited liability companies owned by the defendants. One of those properties was a parcel owned by the resort along the Boardwalk worth more than $1 million.

The fake deeds held no value or legal weight, so out-of-state investors wound up giving the scammers an estimated $580,000 combined, thinking they were acquiring real estate when in fact they were just gaining a fake title to nothing.

Prosecutors will recommend a three-year prison term for Toelk, who is scheduled to be sentenced March 23. Smith, who is set to be sentenced April 6, has a recommended sentence of probation, conditioned on his serving up to 364 days in prison.

Both agreed to be jointly liable for full restitution.