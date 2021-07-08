2 men indicted in 2020 shooting death of 24-year-old Egg Harbor Township man

MAYS LANDING — Two men charged in the 2020 shooting death of a 24-year-old Egg Harbor Township man were indicted on murder charges Thursday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Leonard B. Ludwigsen Jr., 26, of Egg Harbor Township, and Neco J. Pitts, 28, of Long Branch, Monmouth County, were charged with the murder of Arturo "Arty" Barrera III, who was shot to death in his home about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020.

The two men also are charged with robbery, conspiracy, possession of a gun for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun. Pitts was additionally indicted on a charge of possession of weapon by a person not allowed to have one.

Ludwigsen and Pitts were arrested in March after a 15-month investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+3 Two men charged in January 2020 Egg Harbor Township fatal shooting After a 15-month investigation, two men were arrested in the January 2020 shooting death of …

According to police records, Barrera and his roommate were in their home in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue in the Zion Park neighborhood when two armed men in masks entered and pointed guns at them.

When Barrera stood up, he was shot multiple times and the two suspects fled the home.

At the time of the arrests, Tyner said investigators believed Barrera was targeted.