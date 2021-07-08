 Skip to main content
2 men indicted in 2020 shooting death of 24-year-old Egg Harbor Township man
Arty Barrera was an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate who worked on cars for a living. He was well known locally among the BMX and skateboarding communities. He died in a Jan. 2 shooting at his home on Vermont Avenue. On Thursday, a year and a half after his death, a grand jury handed up indictments charging two men, Leonard B. Ludwigsen Jr. and Neco J. Pitts, with Barrera's murder. 

 Claire Lowe

MAYS LANDING — Two men charged in the 2020 shooting death of a 24-year-old Egg Harbor Township man were indicted on murder charges Thursday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Leonard B. Ludwigsen Jr., 26, of Egg Harbor Township, and Neco J. Pitts, 28, of Long Branch, Monmouth County, were charged with the murder of Arturo "Arty" Barrera III, who was shot to death in his home about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020.

The two men also are charged with robbery, conspiracy, possession of a gun for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun. Pitts was additionally indicted on a charge of possession of weapon by a person not allowed to have one.

Ludwigsen and Pitts were arrested in March after a 15-month investigation.

According to police records, Barrera and his roommate were in their home in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue in the Zion Park neighborhood when two armed men in masks entered and pointed guns at them.

When Barrera stood up, he was shot multiple times and the two suspects fled the home.

At the time of the arrests, Tyner said investigators believed Barrera was targeted. 

The investigation and arrests were a joint effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Egg Harbor Township Police Department, FBI, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, Long Branch Police Department, Keansburg Police Department, Pemberton Police Department, the Atlantic County Regional SWAT Team and the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team.

