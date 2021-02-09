2 Lower Township men arrested in bank robberies

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Two township men have been arrested for allegedly committing three bank robberies and attempting to commit two more, State Police said Tuesday.
On Dec. 30, State Police detectives began investigating a robbery at the Sturdy Savings Bank on Route 47 in Dennis Township, State Police said in a news release.
Detectives said a man entered the bank and handed the teller a note requesting that money be placed on the counter. The teller provided cash to the suspect, who then left the bank in a Honda CRV.
While investigating the Sturdy Savings Bank robbery, two additional robberies were committed, police said.
On Jan. 7, the TD Bank in the Marmora section of Upper Township was robbed, and on Jan. 11 the TD Bank in Cape May Court House was robbed as well, State Police said. Detectives determined the description of the male suspect in the Sturdy Savings Bank robbery matched the description of the suspect in the TD Bank robberies.
Detectives also discovered that the suspect, who fled each scene in a Honda CRV, attempted to commit burglaries at the First Bank of Sea Isle and the Franklin Savings Bank in Ocean View, State Police said.
Detectives identified Edward Hulme, 43, as the suspect in the robberies and linked Damian Leblanc, 39, to the vehicle, which investigators found at a home on Academy Road in Lower Township where they both live, State Police said.
On Feb. 3, members of the Middle Township Police Department determined Leblanc was operating the CRV there and arrested him during a motor vehicle stop, State Police said.
At the same time, members of the State Police, Middle Township police, Lower Township police, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI executed a search warrant at their residence and arrested Hulme, State Police said.
As a result, investigators seized heroin, Xanax bars and clothing worn by Hulme matching the description of the clothing worn by the suspect during the robberies, State Police said.
Hulme and Leblanc were each charged with robbery, conspiracy, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. They were sent to the Cape May County jail pending a detention hearing.
