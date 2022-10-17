 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

2 injured by gunfire in Millville on Saturday

Millville police
Press archives

MILLVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Saturday evening, Capt. Ross Hoffman said.

Officers responding to the 300 block of N. Fifth Street around 7:50 p.m. found the men suffering from gunshot wounds, Hoffman said.

One man, 31, was shot around his upper thigh, and the second, 47, was shot in his buttocks. Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Hoffman said.

Multiple used shell casings were found in the area, Hoffman said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 856-825-7010.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

