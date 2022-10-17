2 injured by gunfire in Millville on Saturday

MILLVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Saturday evening, Capt. Ross Hoffman said.
Officers responding to the 300 block of N. Fifth Street around 7:50 p.m. found the men suffering from gunshot wounds, Hoffman said.
One man, 31, was shot around his upper thigh, and the second, 47, was shot in his buttocks. Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Hoffman said.
Multiple used shell casings were found in the area, Hoffman said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 856-825-7010.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.