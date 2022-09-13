2 indicted on drug charges after search of Hammonton home, Egg Harbor City storage unit

Two Atlantic County men were indicted on drug charges last week after a June investigation resulted in their arrests and raids of one suspect's home, storage locker and pickup truck, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Jason Cintron, 38, of Hammonton, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 5 ounces or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute more than one-half ounce of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute more than one-half ounce of heroin/fentanyl, possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of heroin/fentanyl, money laundering and possession of hollow-point bullets.

Jovani Rodriguez, 39, of Galloway Township, is charged with possession with intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of heroin/fentanyl, possession of cocaine, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Cintron was the target of a lengthy drug investigation initiated by the Liberty Mid-Atlantic High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. On June 16, search warrants were approved for Cintron’s residence on Jamestown Boulevard in Hammonton, his storage unit at Perfect Self Storage in Egg Harbor City and Cintron's Ford F-150, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Prior to executing the search warrants, detectives were conducting surveillance on the defendant in Egg Harbor City. About noon, detectives watched Cintron park his pickup on Philadelphia Avenue. Rodriguez walked up to the passenger side of Cintron’s vehicle and opened the front passenger door and talked with Cintron. Believing they were observing a possible drug transaction, the task force and detectives from the Prosecutor's Office approached Cintron and Rodriguez and identified themselves as police officers, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Before detectives could arrest Rodriguez, he fled, which eventually resulted in Rodriguez getting into a struggle with a detective, who was injured as a result, the Prosecutor's Office said. Authorities recovered crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl from Rodriguez.

A search of Cintron’s vehicle revealed more than one-half ounce of heroin/fentanyl, more than one-half ounce of crystal methamphetamine and $459, the Prosecutor's Office said. The packaging of the heroin in Cintron’s vehicle was consistent with the heroin that was recovered on Rodriguez.

A search warrant was then executed at Cintron’s home. Authorities seized a bag containing about 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine as well as a handgun magazine loaded with hollow-point bullets, the Prosecutor's Office said.

A search warrant executed at Perfect Self Storage resulted in the seizure of a 2020 Can Am Spyder F3L three-wheel motorcycle registered to Cintron. Detectives seized the vehicle believing it was purchased with proceeds from drug transactions, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation was led by the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task Force with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Prosecutor’s Office and Hammonton police.