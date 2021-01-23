 Skip to main content
2 indicted in overdose death of Galloway man
2 indicted in overdose death of Galloway man

Two men were charged Wednesday in the 2018 fatal overdose of 59-year-old Anthony Tamburelli, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Saturday.

Emery Chapman, 39, of Pleasantville, and Brian Whitted, 56, of Galloway Township, were charged with first-degree strict liability for a drug-related death, conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. Chapman also was charged with witness tampering, Tyner said in a news release.

On Dec. 17, 2018, Galloway police found Tamburelli dead in his home from a drug overdose. Investigators found Whitted and Chapman conspired to distribute heroin and sold Tamburelli a fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl, Tyner said.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

