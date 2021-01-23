2 indicted in overdose death of Galloway man

Two men were charged Wednesday in the 2018 fatal overdose of 59-year-old Anthony Tamburelli, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Saturday.
Emery Chapman, 39, of Pleasantville, and Brian Whitted, 56, of Galloway Township, were charged with first-degree strict liability for a drug-related death, conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. Chapman also was charged with witness tampering, Tyner said in a news release.
On Dec. 17, 2018, Galloway police found Tamburelli dead in his home from a drug overdose. Investigators found Whitted and Chapman conspired to distribute heroin and sold Tamburelli a fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl, Tyner said.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.