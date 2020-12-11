2 indicted in fatal June shooting in Atlantic City

A man and a woman were indicted Thursday in the fatal June shooting of a teenager in Atlantic City, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday.

Lewis Johnson, 31, of Newark, and Shaquana Lewis, 35, of Pleasantville, were arrested in June after the teenager — identified by family as 17-year-old Cu’raan Samir Williams — was found in the 2000 block of Blaine Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Tyner said in a news release.

Authorities have not released Williams' name, referring to him only by his initials.

However, Samera D. Bishop confirmed to The Press of Atlantic City that the victim was her son.

Officers arrived at the home at 12:59 p.m. June 8 after a 911 call reported a victim with gunshot wounds, Tyner said. Williams was found on the second-floor balcony of the property and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Both were arrested the day after the shooting in Wilson Borough, Pennsylvania, and extradited to New Jersey.