2 indicted in fatal June shooting in Atlantic City

A man and a woman were indicted Thursday in the fatal June shooting of a teenager in Atlantic City, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday.
Lewis Johnson, 31, of Newark, and Shaquana Lewis, 35, of Pleasantville, were arrested in June after the teenager — identified by family as 17-year-old Cu’raan Samir Williams — was found in the 2000 block of Blaine Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Tyner said in a news release.
Authorities have not released Williams' name, referring to him only by his initials.
However, Samera D. Bishop confirmed to The Press of Atlantic City that the victim was her son.
Support Local Journalism
MAYS LANDING — A man and woman charged in the “execution-style homicide of a 17-year-old” At…
Officers arrived at the home at 12:59 p.m. June 8 after a 911 call reported a victim with gunshot wounds, Tyner said. Williams was found on the second-floor balcony of the property and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Both were arrested the day after the shooting in Wilson Borough, Pennsylvania, and extradited to New Jersey.
The shooting was connected to an ongoing dispute between families, Tyner said. Lewis threatened Cu’raan’s foster brother before the shooting, according to court documents. Then, Lewis, her daughter and Johnson drove to the home before Johnson got out of the car with a gun.
In ordering Johnson and Lewis held until trial in June, Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. described the killing as an “execution-style homicide.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.