Two Bridgeton men have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Millville man in 2019, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Cleve W. Lewis, 35, was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, burglary and certain persons not to possess weapons. Gregory A. Coombs, 44, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.

Both men were tried in the death of Derrick Harris in 2019.

A third man, Deontray Gross, also of Bridgeton, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the case.

Third Bridgeton resident charged in fatal shooting of Millville man BRIDGETON — A third city man has been charged in the November death of a Millville man, the …

The trio are scheduled to be sentenced June 5, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Coombs and Lewis potentially face life in prison.

Police were called to the Delsea Gardens apartments at 11:27 p.m. Nov. 6, 2019, after the shooting was reported. They arrived to find Harris dead from several gunshot wounds he sustained when he was approached by two men at the front door.

Surveillance footage captured the encounter and showed the men also approached Harris' door earlier.

Both Gross and Coombs were pulled over Nov. 7 and arrested.

Lewis was charged in the murder Dec. 17, 2019, after a latex glove with his blood was found inside the car.