2 Galloway men arrested on gun, drug charges in Egg Harbor City stop

EGG HARBOR CITY — Two Galloway Township men were arrested on drug and gun charges Wednesday after a traffic stop in the city, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Sheriff’s Officer Matthew Gorham stopped a vehicle that then fled the scene but stopped after a short distance, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The two men in the vehicle David Trettner, 37, and Elijah Metts, 31, were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of handguns, possession by certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and eluding.
Both men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The Sheriff’s Office recovered two loaded 9mm handguns, about 200 bags of suspected heroin and about an ounce of suspected cocaine, according to the release.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.