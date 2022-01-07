2 from Pleasantville charged in Ocean Township car theft

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Two Pleasantville men and two unidentified juveniles were charged in a motor vehicle theft in Ocean County, police said Friday.

At 4:07 p.m. New Year's Day, Ocean Township police were dispatched to the CVS at Route 9 and Bryant Road following a report of a theft. The victim told police someone or multiple people entered his vehicle in the parking lot and fled west on Wells Mills Road.

The vehicle, a 2020 blue Toyota, was left unlocked and running in the parking lot while the victim was delivering food to a CVS employee, police said.

The car was later located by State Police on the Garden State Parkway in Burlington County. The car was involved in a motor vehicle accident at that location, police said.

The occupants left the vehicle and fled following the accident, police said. Troopers later found the operator and passengers at a gas station a short distance away.

Troopers identified Equallie Bumpass, 19, and Javier Lebrongarcia, 18, both of Pleasantville, who were subsequently arrested along with two juveniles believed to also be passengers of the car.

Bumpass and Lebrongarcia were each charged with theft of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft. They were processed and released on their own recognizance pending court. The juveniles were released to the custody of their parents, and charges against them are pending further investigation.

