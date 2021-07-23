 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 charged in 2020 Bridgeton homicide
0 comments
top story

2 charged in 2020 Bridgeton homicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Bridgeton police
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — Two men were charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the 2020 death of Davion Scarborough, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Friday.

Jerry Crawford, 25, of Atlantic City, and Yusuf Waites, 23, of Bridgeton, were present Nov. 9 when Scarborough was killed, Webb-McRae said in a news release. That night, Bridgeton police responded to South Burlington Road and Pamphylia Avenue for a report of gunshots.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The body of Scarborough, 18, was found near a dirt path in a field near the location, and it was determined he died from gunshot wounds, Webb-McRae said. Investigators found Crawford and Waites were with Scarborough when they left the Burlington Manor Apartments and walked through the field.

Crawford and Waites are being held at the Cumberland County jail. Detention hearings for both are scheduled for Wednesday.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News