2 charged in 2020 Bridgeton homicide

BRIDGETON — Two men were charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the 2020 death of Davion Scarborough, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Friday.
Jerry Crawford, 25, of Atlantic City, and Yusuf Waites, 23, of Bridgeton, were present Nov. 9 when Scarborough was killed, Webb-McRae said in a news release. That night, Bridgeton police responded to South Burlington Road and Pamphylia Avenue for a report of gunshots.
The body of Scarborough, 18, was found near a dirt path in a field near the location, and it was determined he died from gunshot wounds, Webb-McRae said. Investigators found Crawford and Waites were with Scarborough when they left the Burlington Manor Apartments and walked through the field.
Crawford and Waites are being held at the Cumberland County jail. Detention hearings for both are scheduled for Wednesday.
